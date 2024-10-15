Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean road on its side of border, Seoul says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea has blown up sections of an inter-Korean road on its side of the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday.

At around midday, some parts of the road north of the military demarcation line dividing the countries were blown up, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message sent to media.

South Korea’s military had ramped up surveillance and its readiness in response, it said. Seoul had warned on Monday that Pyongyang was getting ready to blow up the roads.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been increasing amid an escalating war of words after the North accused its rival of sending drones over the country’s capital Pyongyang.

North Korea on Friday said the drones had scattered a “huge number” of anti-North leaflets over the city, in what it called political and military provocation that could lead to armed conflict.

A spokesman for the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff declined on Monday to answer questions over whether the South Korean military or civilians had flown the alleged drones.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had overseen on Monday a meeting with defence and security officials to discuss how to respond to the “enemy’s serious provocation that violated the sovereignty of the DPRK”, state media KCNA reported.DPRK is short for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR