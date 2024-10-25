Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
North Korea condemns military activity by US and allies in region

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it strongly condemns recent U.S. military activity with allies in the region, in a statement carried by state media KCNA.

“We strongly denounce the U.S. hostile act of resorting to reckless military demonstration with its allies, not content with the present political and military tension on the Korean peninsula which is exposed to the danger of a touch-and-go explosion, as a clear threat and a grave provocation to the security of the region,” the ministry said.

It cited recent Australian participation in an air drill between the U.S. and South Korea, joint exercises between the U.S. and Japan and a dispatch of a U.S. nuclear carrier.

