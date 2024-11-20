Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
North Korea troops have joined Ukraine war battles as part of Russian units, Seoul says

By Jack Kim and Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) -Around 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk as part of Russia’s airborne unit and marines, with some already participating in battles in the Ukraine war, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday, citing the country’s spy agency.

North Korea has also shipped additional arms for the war in Ukraine, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, parliament intelligence committee member Lee Seong-kweun told reporters, citing the National Intelligence Service.

North Korean foreign minister Choe Son Hui’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during her visit to Moscow this month was unusual in terms of protocol, and likely went beyond exchanging greetings to cover more significant issues, including a possible visit to Russia by Kim Jong Un, another parliament intelligence committee member, Park Sun-won, said, citing NIS.

The spy agency is still trying to determine the exact number of North Korean troop casualties and whether any had surrendered amid conflicting information, the lawmaker said.

On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s remarks that the number of North Korean troops stationed inside Russia could grow to 100,000, Lee cited the NIS as saying that although that is not confirmed, if the current battles are prolonged and casualties occur, North Korea may send more troops.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Jack Kim; Editing by Ed Davies)

