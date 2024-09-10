Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Northern Ireland’s Donaldson pleads not guilty to historical sex offences

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

NEWRY, Northern Ireland (Reuters) – Jeffrey Donaldson, the former leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 18 charges related to historical sex offences, including one count of rape.

His trial will begin on March 24, Newry Crown Court heard.

Donaldson, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known politicians, stepped down suddenly as head of the British region’s largest unionist party in March after the DUP said he had been charged with allegations of an historical nature.

The charges include 13 counts of indecent assault on a female child and four counts of gross indecency towards a child. The charges relate to two complainants and the events allegedly took place between 1985 and 2008.

Donaldson’s wife Eleanor pleaded not guilty to three charges, including aiding and abetting rape, during Tuesday’s hearing.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR