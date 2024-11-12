Norway’s Kongsberg signs $900 million missile contract with US Navy

1 minute

(Reuters) – Norwegian defence manufacturer Kongsberg Gruppen said on Tuesday it has signed a five-year missile contract with the United States Navy for around 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($904.04 million).

The contract includes options that could bring the total value to about 12 billion Norwegian crowns, it added.

Kongsberg said it will deliver its Naval Strike Missile (NSM), an advanced anti-ship missile system, to the US Navy and Fleet Marine Force under this contract.

“This contract is the largest missile contract in Kongsberg’s history and an important milestone for us,” said CEO Geir Haoy.

($1 = 11.0615 Norwegian crowns)