Norway approves Ukrainian production of Norwegian-developed artillery ammunition

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Norway said on Friday it had agreed to Norwegian-developed artillery ammunition being produced in Ukraine.

NATO allies are racing to increase production of weapons, ammunition and missiles, partly to supply Ukraine but also to replenish stocks and be able to counter new threats.

One approach to boosting deliveries to Ukraine has been to allow for production of ammunition on Ukrainian territory.

The Nordic country’s government said Norway-based defence materials firm Nammo has signed a deal that allows a Ukrainian defense group to establish licensed production in Ukraine of Norwegian-developed 155mm artillery shells.

“The government has opened up to Norwegian defense technology being transferred to Ukraine, and Norway is contributing funding to make this happen,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

“This means Ukrainian forces can get supplies faster.”

