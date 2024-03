Norway donates $153 million to Czech-led purchases of ammunition for Ukraine

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will donate up to 1.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) for a Czech-led initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine from third countries, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement on Thursday.

“Ukraine urgently needs large quantities of artillery ammunition to withstand the Russian war of aggression,” Stoere said.

($1 = 10.4582 Norwegian crowns)