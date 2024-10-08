Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Norway raises domestic terrorism threat due Middle East conflict

This content was published on
1 minute

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s PST security service has raised the country’s terrorism threat assessment to the second-highest level, the national police directorate said on Tuesday.

“PST raises the terror threat level in Norway from moderate to high as a result of the ongoing escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” the police said in a statement.

“It is primarily the threat to Jewish and Israeli targets that has been further intensified,” they added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

