Norway raises domestic terrorism threat due Middle East conflict

1 minute

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s PST security service has raised the country’s terrorism threat assessment to the second-highest level, the national police directorate said on Tuesday.

“PST raises the terror threat level in Norway from moderate to high as a result of the ongoing escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” the police said in a statement.

“It is primarily the threat to Jewish and Israeli targets that has been further intensified,” they added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)