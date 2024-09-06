Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Norway reports outbreak of bluetongue disease in sheep, WOAH says

PARIS (Reuters) – Norway has reported an outbreak of bluetongue disease on a sheep farm in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

Bluetongue can be deadly for domestic ruminants such as sheep, cattle and goats. A new variant of the disease has been circulating in northern Europe since late last year, leading to vaccination campaigns in affected countries like France.

The outbreak in Norway was the country’s first since 2010, though the strain of the virus was not yet identified, WOAH said in a note, citing information from the Norwegian authorities.

“Two affected sheep were killed for animal welfare reasons before disease confirmation. Samples were taken on those two animals and sent to be analysed to the Norwegian Veterinary Institute, who confirmed the disease,” WOAH said in the note.

The sick animals were part of a flock of 56 sheep, it said.

