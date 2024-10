Norway reports two mpox case of clade 2 variant

reuters_tickers

1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Two patients in Norway has been diagnosed with the mpox virus of the clade 2 variety, the Oslo municipality said on Tuesday.

Clade 2 is a less severe form of mpox than the clade 1b strain that has recently caused global concerns.

Authorities are currently investigating whether there is a connection between the two cases, the municipality said in a statement.