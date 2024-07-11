Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Norway to give Ukraine $93 million to boost air defences, PM says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Norway will give 1 billion crowns ($92.69 million) to boost Ukraine’s air defences, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Thursday at a NATO summit where alliance members have promised more aid to Kyiv as it fights Russian invaders.

The announcement came a day after Norway said it would give Ukraine six F-16 fighter jets. “The Ukrainians need more air defence to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles,” Stoere said in a statement.

“The brutal attacks we have seen this past week show why it is so vital for the Ukrainians to have greater protection from Russian air attacks,” he added.

Scores of people died when a missile hit the main children’s hospital in Kyiv and air strikes hit other cities across Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine blamed Russia and a U.N. rights mission said on Tuesday there was a “high likelihood” a Russian missile hit the hospital. The Kremlin has denied involvement.

Norway will, with Germany, donate a complete IRIS-T air defence battery to Ukraine this autumn, Stoere said.

Norway’s government said its 1 billion crowns will go to Germany’s Immediate Action for Air Defence initiative, launched this year after Berlin asked the EU, NATO and other countries to help bolster Ukraine’s air defences as quickly as possible.

In total, Norway had set aside 4 billion crowns to fund air defence measures for Ukraine through 2024, Oslo added.

($1 = 10.7881 Norwegian crowns)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR