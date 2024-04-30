Norway to raise 2024 Ukraine donations by $630 million, PM says

1 minute

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will increase its aid to Ukraine this year by 7 billion Norwegian crowns ($633 million) to a total of 22 billion in a revised government budget next month, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday after meeting with opposition leaders.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude for Norway’s unwavering support and understanding of his country’s needs.

“I appreciate that the majority of these funds will be used to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, which is our top priority for protecting lives,” he said on X.

Ukraine has scaled up a push for partners to strengthen its air defences following Russia’s devastating attacks on already damaged energy systems since March.

($1 = 11.0620 Norwegian crowns)