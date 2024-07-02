Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Norwegian citizen arrested for alleged spying for China, NTB agency reports

This content was published on
1 minute

OSLO (Reuters) – A Norwegian citizen was arrested on Monday on suspicion of espionage “that could benefit China”, local news agency NTB reported on Tuesday, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

The individual, who was not named, will appear in front of an Oslo court at 1300 local time (1100 GMT), a PST spokesperson was quoted as saying.

PST and the Chinese embassy in Oslo did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

