Nouvo Switzerland’s freak winters By Deganit Perez Weather in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Switzerland’s freak winters" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43770170' width='640' height='360' name='Switzerland’s freak winters'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on December 21, 2017 3:40 PMDec 21, 2017 - 15:40 When was the last time Switzerland saw so much snow? Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!