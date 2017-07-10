Nouvo A two-tier education system? By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title=" A two-tier education system?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43321928' width='640' height='360' name=' A two-tier education system?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on July 10, 2017 5:19 PMJul 10, 2017 - 17:19 If parents can afford for their children to have a private education, should they? What about those who can’t?