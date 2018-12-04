The first Braille book printed in French-speaking Switzerland is finally on the shelves, after a long process of 3 years. The printing was a challenge as nobody had the needed expertise in Braille printing. The book's aim is to sensitise seeing children about visual impairments.
A children's Braille book
