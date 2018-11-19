This content was published on November 19, 2018 5:00 PM Nov 19, 2018 - 17:00

A new world record has been set on the Aletsch glacier. 125,000 children from all over the world wrote a regular size postcard to send a message about climate change. Patched together, they make up the world's biggest postcard.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up