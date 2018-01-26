Nouvo A Swiss city – Brazilian style By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="A Swiss city – Brazilian style" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43856340' width='640' height='360' name='A Swiss city – Brazilian style'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on January 26, 2018 5:11 PMJan 26, 2018 - 17:11 2000 Swiss sailed to Rio to start a new life in 1819 – there are still traces of Switzerland there today! Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018 subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters