Nouvo Blessed be the womb! By Deganit Perez Religion in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Blessed be the womb!" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43972192' width='640' height='360' name='Blessed be the womb!'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on March 14, 2018 3:00 PMMar 14, 2018 - 15:00 Alternative therapy, cult or trend…? Women in Switzerland can now get their womb blessed. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018