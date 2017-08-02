Nouvo Celebrating Swiss national day By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="Celebrating Swiss national day" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43381946' width='640' height='360' name='Celebrating Swiss national day'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on August 2, 2017 11:47 AMAug 2, 2017 - 11:47 What does Swiss national day mean to Swiss around the country and the world?