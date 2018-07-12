Nouvo Did you know you can now rent a cow..? By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Did you know you can now rent a cow..?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44251194' width='640' height='360' name='Did you know you can now rent a cow..?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on July 12, 2018 4:41 PMJul 12, 2018 - 16:41 Love cheese? Love cows? You sound like someone who might want to rent a cow for the summer in the Swiss Alps. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters