Nouvo Do doctors spend more time on paperwork or with patients? By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="Do doctors spend more time on paperwork or with patients?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43404784' width='640' height='360' name='Do doctors spend more time on paperwork or with patients?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on August 11, 2017 5:17 PMAug 11, 2017 - 17:17 Research from one Swiss hospital has shown what takes up the most time in a doctor’s day.