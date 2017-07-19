Nouvo Frozen in ice for 75 years in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="Frozen in ice for 75 years" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43343510' width='640' height='360' name='Frozen in ice for 75 years'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on July 19, 2017 2:19 PMJul 19, 2017 - 14:19 A couple who went missing in the mountains in Switzerland have finally been found and identified, many years later.