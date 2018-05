This content was published on May 15, 2018 4:00 PM May 15, 2018 - 16:00

There's still time to put some seeds in the ground for this summer. But take a close at the packet: do you know what that tiny "F1" mark means...?

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!