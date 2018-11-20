This content was published on November 20, 2018 4:58 PM Nov 20, 2018 - 16:58

The federal government hopes to allow Swiss citizens to vote online in the 2019 federal elections. A new platform has been developed but before launching it, any weaknesses need to be found out: that's why a hacker position has just been opened.



