This content was published on January 11, 2018 1:35 PM Jan 11, 2018 - 13:35

In Switzerland, patients are normally billed for every five minutes they spend with their doctor, but now they’ll be given 20 minute appointment slots instead. Is it a good thing to simplify the system or is it not enough time?

