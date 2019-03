After the sustainability label “Papaille” was launched last April in Neuchâtel, another certificate has been created by a group of Swiss youngsters. The label "J’OSE" is for shops who fulfill three compulsory requirements and score a certain amount of points, depending on how eco-friendly their shop management is.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram