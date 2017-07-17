Nouvo How the bike wheel keeps on spinning By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="How the bike wheel keeps on spinning" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43338270' width='640' height='360' name='How the bike wheel keeps on spinning'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on July 17, 2017 5:17 PMJul 17, 2017 - 17:17 Two hundred years after its invention, the bicycle is just as useful today as when it first hit the streets.