This content was published on November 21, 2018 5:09 PM Nov 21, 2018 - 17:09

Shoes are hard to recycle because they're made of tiny bits of different materials. To lessen their impact on the environment they can however be cared for so as to make them live longer: that's where cobblers come in handy. To adapt to new types of shoes, a new shop in Geneva offers pressing and cobbling services for sneakers too.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up