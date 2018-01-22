Nouvo Minority Report Swiss Style? By Deganit Perez Business in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Minority Report Swiss Style? " src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43843768' width='640' height='360' name='Minority Report Swiss Style? '></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on January 22, 2018 5:11 PMJan 22, 2018 - 17:11 In the Swiss city of Zurich, the police uses an algorithm to prevent burglaries. But how does that work? Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!