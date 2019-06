Cheese, pocket knives and trains: these might be the first images that come to mind when thinking of Switzerland. But the country's a lot more than that, and many people have their own personal mementos - souvenirs from trips, family memorabilia and so on. During our trip to Rome we asked young Swiss abroad to show us the objects that make them think of their country of origin. Here are Giulia's.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram