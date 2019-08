What happens to old boats and small lamps that nobody wants anymore? People can bring these used items to recycling centres to give them a new home. At the end of the day, the objects left behind are taken to a sorting facility where the staff try to sort out recyclable materials like wood and steel. These are then sold to private companies that will turn them into new products.

