This content was published on February 23, 2018 4:29 PM Feb 23, 2018 - 16:29

Swiss freestyle skier Fabian Bösch has missed out on a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, however his exploits outside the competition are winning him plenty of attention on Instagram.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.