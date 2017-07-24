Nouvo No more ads on the streets? By Deganit Perez in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Open popup to share Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... Embed code <iframe title="No more ads on the streets?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43355512' width='640' height='360' name='No more ads on the streets?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on July 24, 2017 5:16 PMJul 24, 2017 - 17:16 Campaigners irritated by advertising in the streets of Geneva try to ban it. Is this a first?