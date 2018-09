This content was published on September 25, 2018 5:41 PM Sep 25, 2018 - 17:41

The Swiss Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann announced his retirement at the end of 2018. But #JSA will certainly be remembered – as the Minister of Silly Jokes…



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!