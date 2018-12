This content was published on November 15, 2018 5:01 PM Nov 15, 2018 - 17:01

Switzerland's first capsule hotel opened its door in Lucerne, but had to close down after only one week. The idea was to attract young and innovative thinkers to the country but a missing building permit has the booking on hold.



