This content was published on May 2, 2019 5:47 PM

Ever wondered if behind those weird looking words you find on cosmetics labels there might be something potentially harmful? Wonder no more: the consumer group for French-speaking Switzerland (FRC) just launched an app that detects endocrine disruptors and other dangerous substances.

