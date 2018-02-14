Nouvo Switzerland’s young medal hopefuls By Deganit Perez Sport in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Switzerland’s young medal hopefuls" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43900238' width='640' height='360' name='Switzerland’s young medal hopefuls'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on February 14, 2018 3:10 PMFeb 14, 2018 - 15:10 Meet the Swiss teenagers and youngsters battling for medals at the Winter Olympics. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!