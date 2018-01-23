Nouvo The lost movie By Deganit Perez Culture in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="The lost movie" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43846282' width='640' height='360' name='The lost movie'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on January 23, 2018 5:02 PMJan 23, 2018 - 17:02 One of the first documentaries on Graubünden, dating from 1920, has been rediscovered! Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018 subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters