Nouvo Urban skiing By Deganit Perez Sport in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Urban skiing" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43940568' width='640' height='360' name='Urban skiing'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on March 2, 2018 12:00 PMMar 2, 2018 - 12:00 Wherever there’s snow, someone will find a way to ski! Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018