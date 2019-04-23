The ‘Gini coefficient’ is a statistical measure of distribution, which shows how equally income is distributed by using a figure between 0 and 1. The closer to one a society scores, the more unequal it is: that’s the situation around many Swiss lakes. Creating a map from these numbers shows that countryside locations tend to be more equal in terms of income. On an international level Switzerland’s not doing too bad, but there are still quite a few countries that perform much better when it comes to wealth distribution.

