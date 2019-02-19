French research that monitored participants over the course of seven years has found a link between the intake of ultra-processed food and cancer. According to the researchers, if over 10% of the food people eat is made in an industrial process, the mortality rate can increase by 14%. The result is particularly alarming given the proportion of these products on Swiss supermarket shelves.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram