French research that monitored participants over the course of seven years has found a link between the intake of ultra-processed food and cancer. According to the researchers, if over 10% of the food people eat is made in an industrial process, the mortality rate can increase by 14%. The result is particularly alarming given the proportion of these products on Swiss supermarket shelves.

