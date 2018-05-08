Nouvo Whatsapp? Not for under 16s By Deganit Perez Law and order in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Whatsapp? Not for under 16s" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44096066' width='640' height='360' name='Whatsapp? Not for under 16s'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on May 8, 2018 5:40 PMMay 8, 2018 - 17:40 Why should under 16s be stopped from using WhatsApp? A new EU rule coming soon will also apply in Switzerland. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters