Nouvo Where does your Christmas tree come from? By Deganit Perez Religion Environment in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Where does your Christmas tree come from?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43766530' width='640' height='360' name='Where does your Christmas tree come from?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on December 20, 2017 10:16 AMDec 20, 2017 - 10:16 If you assume your Christmas tree comes from a local farm, it might be time to think again. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!