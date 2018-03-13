Nouvo Which European cities have the most cocaine in their waste water? By Deganit Perez Health in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Which European cities have the most cocaine in their waste water?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43969766' width='640' height='360' name='Which European cities have the most cocaine in their waste water?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on March 13, 2018 5:11 PMMar 13, 2018 - 17:11 There’s a surprising number of Swiss cities on the list. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018