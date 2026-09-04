Novartis Drug Fails Key Test of New Heart Disease Approach

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(Bloomberg) — A Novartis AG drug billed as a potential blockbuster failed to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in a final-stage trial, marking a major setback for a new approach to prevent cardiovascular disease.

The drug, called pelacarsen, did lower levels of lipoprotein(a), a largely genetic risk factor for cardiovascular disease that affects roughly one in five people worldwide. However, that reduction didn’t translate into fewer cardiovascular deaths, heart attacks and strokes compared with placebo, the Swiss drugmaker said Friday.

“These are not the results we hoped for, but they provide important evidence that advances scientific understanding of the relationship between Lp(a) lowering and cardiovascular outcomes and may help inform future approaches to cardiovascular risk management,” Novartis Chief Medical Officer Shreeram Aradhye said in the statement.

Novartis’ US-listed stock fell more than 7% shortly after the close of regular trading. The American Depositary Receipts had risen 16% this year through the close. Shares in Amgen Inc., which is also developing an Lp(a) drug, fell almost 7% in postmarket trading.

Lowering Lp(a) was considered a new frontier in battling heart disease. Millions of people have elevated levels of the cholesterol-carrying particle. The condition is also inherited, meaning it’s resistant to changes in diet or exercise.

However, it’s not been clear whether lowering Lp(a) will lead to a reduction in major cardiovascular events. The Novartis trial was viewed as a bellwether for the drug industry, where several other companies are trying similar approaches.

Amgen and Eli Lilly & Co. are also testing drugs to lower Lp(a), though they’re further behind in development.

At one point, Novartis said the market for Lp(a) drugs could be worth more than $5 billion. Analysts at UBS had projected lower peak annual sales of about $1.5 billion for the drug, due to competition. Novartis licensed the medicine from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2019.

Novartis tested the medicine on more than 8,000 adults to find whether targeting Lp(a) could have an effect on the risk of strokes, heart attacks and cardiovascular death, known by the acronym MACE. Data from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting, Novartis said.

(Updates with more information throughout.)

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