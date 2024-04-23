Novartis Raises Forecast as Sales of New Blockbusters Climb

(Bloomberg) — Novartis AG raised its forecast as sales of its blockbuster medicines for heart disease and psoriasis outpaced expectations.

Sales will grow at a high-single to low double-digit percentage, while core operating income is expected to grow at a low double-digit to mid-teens pace, the Basel, Switzerland-based drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The drugmaker is pushing for growth after years of successive revamps as Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan cut jobs and spun off units. Novartis is still paring its ranks: The company said earlier this month it will cut its global drug development workforce by 1% to 2% in the next few years.

Novartis proposed former Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. chairman Giovanni Caforio to replace Joerg Reinhardt, whose term is ending, as chairman of its board of directors next year.

Shares have climbed 2.9% this year in Zurich, compared with a 7.7% decline in Swiss rival Roche Holding AG.

Novartis said sales of heart drug Entresto soared more than a third to $1.88 billion, while revenue from psoriasis medication Cosentyx climbed by one-quarter to $1.33 billion.

Sales of Pluvicto, a cancer medicine, were slightly short of analysts’ expectations.

