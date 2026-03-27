Novartis to Acquire Excellergy in Deal Worth Up to $2 Billion

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(Bloomberg) — Novartis AG reached an agreement to pay as much as $2 billion to acquire biotech firm Excellergy Inc.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year, subject to conditions including regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement. The agreement will see both upfront and milestone payments.

Through the deal, Novartis will acquire Excellergy’s drug candidate Exl-111, an anti-IgE antibody currently in early stage testing that complements the company’s existing allergy portfolio.

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