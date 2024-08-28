Nvidia Countdown Keeps Stocks in Narrow Ranges: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Markets are waiting with bated breath for Nvidia Corp.’s results, with US equity futures little changed and shares trading in tight ranges from Asia to Europe.

The world’s most influential stock is expected to set the tone for risk assets when it reports after the market close in the US. The $3.2 trillion chipmaker’s results and forecast will also serve as a barometer for AI spending across much of the technology industry. Analysts, on average, predict Nvidia will project revenue growth of more than 70% for the current quarter.

Any disappointment will be sure to roil markets, given Nvidia’s heft in US indexes. Investors are gearing up for big swings in the company’s shares, with the options market implying a move of nearly 10% in either direction on the day following the results. The stock has rallied about 160% this year and 1,000% from its October 2022 bear-market low.

“Nvidia’s results will be looked upon as a make-or-break moment for global markets, given the extreme optimism priced around AI stocks over the past year,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist with IG Asia Pte.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index edged higher, while Asian equities were mostly muted, though Chinese shares fell amid weak corporate earnings. US Treasuries were steady, and a gauge of the dollar ticked higher.

The yen extended losses to 0.4% against the dollar following comments from Bank of Japan’s Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino. The BOJ will raise interest rates as long as inflation moves in line with the bank’s view, and it must monitor developments with “utmost vigilance,” Himino said.

Bitcoin fell below the $60,000 level early Wednesday as part of a broad crypto market retreat that included a sharp drop in second-largest token Ether.

Oil was steady after sliding in the previous session to end a three-day rally. Gold retreated after a three-day advance that’s taken it closer to its all-time high.

Key events this week:

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:04 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1153

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 144.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1331 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3232

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.2% to $59,226.28

Ether fell 4.5% to $2,464.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.83%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.27%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.99%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $79.68 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,509.79 an ounce

