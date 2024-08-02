Nvidia shares fall 2% in Frankfurt after media report of US probe

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Nvidia shares fell 2.3% in Frankfurt on Friday, following media reports of the U.S. government launching an antitrust probe into the company following complaints from rival chipmakers, and alongside a broad sell off in tech stocks.

The Information reported on Thursday that the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Nvidia after competitors said it may have abused its market dominance in selling chips that power artificial intelligence.

Nvidia shares closed down 6.7% on Thursday in New York, some 22% below June’s record high, following a rout in technology global stocks over the course of July.

Shares in the company were down 2.3% in Frankfurt.